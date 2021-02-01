PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,501,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.09. 293,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

