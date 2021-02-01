PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head-To-Head Analysis

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PAVmed alerts:

This table compares PAVmed and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A Beyond Air $1.39 million 82.87 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.87

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -186.34% Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76%

Risk and Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PAVmed and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.03%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Summary

PAVmed beats Beyond Air on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.