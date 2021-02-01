Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,491 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.36. 90,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

