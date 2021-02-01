Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $12.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $806.41. 290,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,159,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $764.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

