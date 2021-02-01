Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.46. 5,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,321. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.90. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,629 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.