Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $381.46. 8,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,358. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

