Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 475,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,332. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

