Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,594,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.64. 6,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,679. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $280.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

