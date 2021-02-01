Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.81. 99,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,005. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

