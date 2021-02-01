Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $463.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

