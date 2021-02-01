Patron Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $836,876.58 and approximately $10,419.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

