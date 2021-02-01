Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Patriot One Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 355,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,820. Patriot One Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.