Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of PTNR opened at $4.66 on Monday. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $851.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

