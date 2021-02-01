ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $675,017.69

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $675,017.69 and $22.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,906.37 or 1.00402287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

