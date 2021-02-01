Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $126.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.