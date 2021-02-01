Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 842,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $193.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

