Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $266,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,118 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,124 shares of company stock worth $2,351,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.