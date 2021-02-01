Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $210,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,262,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.