Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $59.70 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

