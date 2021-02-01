Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 50,993 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,039,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,286 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 158,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 320,803 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

