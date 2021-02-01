Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,836 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. AJO LP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,340 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,926,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 911,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COG. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

