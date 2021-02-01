Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,408 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

