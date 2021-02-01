Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,412 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,288.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,774 over the last 90 days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

NYSE:BYD opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.