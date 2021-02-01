Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $20.59 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

