Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

