Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

