Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $5,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 88.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 24.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 469,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.