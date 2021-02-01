Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $26.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

