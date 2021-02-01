Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in January

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,105,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 4,463,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS OBNNF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.45. 247,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.90 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Sunday, October 11th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

