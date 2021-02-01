OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.42.

OGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

