Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 728.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

