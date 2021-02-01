Opus Capital Group LLC Has $59.76 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $596,934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $342.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

