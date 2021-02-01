Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $392.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.77. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

