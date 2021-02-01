Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2,226.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $13,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 198.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 80,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.