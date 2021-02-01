Opera’s (OPRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.05.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Opera by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opera by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

