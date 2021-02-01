OneLedger Trading Down 2.7% This Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneLedger has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $147,006.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

