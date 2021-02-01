One Day In July LLC Invests $1.21 Million in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 67,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 6,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

