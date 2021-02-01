One Day In July LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.5% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

