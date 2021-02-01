Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2025

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Omnicell stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.04. 505,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

