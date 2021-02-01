Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.1 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.29.

OMCL traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.98. 20,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,221. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

