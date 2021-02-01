Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 243,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

