Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.47. 17,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,390. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.53.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

