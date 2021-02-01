OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in OFS Capital by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 84.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in OFS Capital by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.