OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.84.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.