Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $221.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.81. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.