Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.