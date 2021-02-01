Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $225.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

