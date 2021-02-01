Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

