NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $168.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

Shares of NXPI traded up $6.36 on Monday, reaching $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

