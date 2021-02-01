NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $519.04. 33,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,189. The firm has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

